Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

