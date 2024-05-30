Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Centamin Price Performance
Shares of CELTF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Centamin Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.