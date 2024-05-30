Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.07.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

