Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $18.82

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $18.32. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 71,285 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

