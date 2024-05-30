CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.69. 17,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

