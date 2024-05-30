Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chanson International Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Chanson International stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Chanson International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $18.65.
Chanson International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chanson International
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.