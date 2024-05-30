Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chanson International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chanson International stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Chanson International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

