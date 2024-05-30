Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

