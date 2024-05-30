Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 158.5% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
