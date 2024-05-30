Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $26.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of CHWY opened at $21.50 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chewy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

