China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,988,000 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the April 30th total of 1,108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.5 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02.
About China Youzan
