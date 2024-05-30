China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,988,000 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the April 30th total of 1,108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.5 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.