Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,294 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Celanese Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.35. 618,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

