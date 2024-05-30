Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6583414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

