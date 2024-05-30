ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

