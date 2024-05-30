ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
