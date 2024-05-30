Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.74. 1,371,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,241,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

