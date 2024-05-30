Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $858.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 858 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 856 ($10.93), with a volume of 43167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.60).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £333.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,503.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($25,561.06). In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 2,753 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($25,561.06). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.57), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,681.32). Company insiders own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

