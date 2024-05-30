Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 18,255,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,162. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

