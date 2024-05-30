Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.69 and last traded at $338.59. Approximately 29,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 356,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,288 shares of company stock worth $8,643,074 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

