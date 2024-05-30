Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 19,327 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $37,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock worth $5,011,856 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.89. 486,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average is $244.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

