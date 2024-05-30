Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.24% of New York Times worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,089. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

