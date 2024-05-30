Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $41,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,189. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

