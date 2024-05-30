Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 6,637.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.24. 257,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.92. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

