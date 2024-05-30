Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.09

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Commerzbank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

About Commerzbank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.