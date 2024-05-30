Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.09

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Commerzbank Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commerzbank Increases Dividend
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.