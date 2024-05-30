Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 270.3% in May

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

