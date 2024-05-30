Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 270.3% in May

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
