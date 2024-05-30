Comparing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.27%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $64.18 million 3.71 $20.95 million $0.52 22.17 Fangdd Network Group $40.13 million 0.09 -$12.92 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 16.27% 11.77% 8.37% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Fangdd Network Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

