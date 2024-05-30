Compass Point Downgrades AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Sell

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
See Also
