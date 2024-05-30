Compass Point Downgrades AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Sell

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 573,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

