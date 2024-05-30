Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Price Up 4%

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Concentric AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Concentric AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Concentric AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hydraulic and engine solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Hydraulics. It provides engine products, including lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps for diesel engines to OEMs and diesel engine manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.