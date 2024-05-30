Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 1,125,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,614,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,944,436.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,065,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,944,436.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,065,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,112 shares of company stock worth $21,954,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.