Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $872.43 million and $27.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,437.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.00684096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00123750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00043982 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00061668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00212724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00091962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,438,874 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,937,923 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,267,283.98 with 4,042,767,270.71 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21968376 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $37,427,040.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

