Conflux (CFX) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $863.77 million and $27.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.44 or 0.00679739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00123289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00214675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00090897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,523,063 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,051,718 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,267,283.98 with 4,042,767,270.71 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21968376 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $37,427,040.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

