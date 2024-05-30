ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.24.

NYSE COP opened at $115.29 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

