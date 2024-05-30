Contrasting Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.06 billion 0.90 $2.13 billion $4.12 3.83 Maiden $89.23 million 2.19 -$38.57 million ($0.26) -7.50

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelis Insurance and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87% Maiden -26.14% -7.79% -1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Maiden on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance entities. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

