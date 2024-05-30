Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.54-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.863-3.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 1,695,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.