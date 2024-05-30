Cormark Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

TSE:HBM opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,913 shares of company stock valued at $512,494. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

