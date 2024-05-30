Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile
