Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

