CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.65 and last traded at $261.58. 15,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 34,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CorVel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

