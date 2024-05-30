Cosmos Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $116.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00012501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

