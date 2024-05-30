Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $11.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $818.36. 1,314,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,886. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.59 and a fifty-two week high of $819.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.