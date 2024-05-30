Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.82 on Thursday, hitting $815.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,747. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $501.59 and a 52-week high of $819.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $361.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $747.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.41.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

