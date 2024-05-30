Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

