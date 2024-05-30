Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 2.03. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,170,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,317,239.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at $64,170,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,387 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,904. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

