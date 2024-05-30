Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $21.40. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 1,183,225 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $283,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,336,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at $184,284,890.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 863,387 shares of company stock worth $17,790,904 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

