Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $670.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

