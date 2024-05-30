Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %
Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $670.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
