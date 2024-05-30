CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSPCY opened at C$3.39 on Thursday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
