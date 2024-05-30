CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.04. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRT.UN shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

