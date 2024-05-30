CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.85

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON CTUK traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 332 ($4.24). 26,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,949. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 266.58 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.64.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

