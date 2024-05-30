CyberConnect Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $8.91 or 0.00013043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $198.02 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.55620639 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $37,245,703.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

