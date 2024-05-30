Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 191.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
About Dai Nippon Printing
