Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 191.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

