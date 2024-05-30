Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the April 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,027,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS DKILY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 404,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,616. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.