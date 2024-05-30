Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.