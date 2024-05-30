Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.81. 327,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 128,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Data Storage Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Data Storage
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.