Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.81. 327,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 128,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Data Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

